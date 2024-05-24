Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 122,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 155.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. 1,942,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.