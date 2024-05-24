Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $265,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,247,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,164. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

