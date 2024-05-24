Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $124,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ProPetro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 450,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,108. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

