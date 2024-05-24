Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $201,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.39.

HUM traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $349.20. The company had a trading volume of 873,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,766. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

