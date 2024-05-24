Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 4,730 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 9,357,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,467,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

