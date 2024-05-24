Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 81,394 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $603,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $886.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

