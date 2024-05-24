Oxen Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $8,114.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,313.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.34 or 0.00716176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00123319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00058652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00207025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00091708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,028,488 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

