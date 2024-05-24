Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 8.47% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $58,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,945 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 34,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,087. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

