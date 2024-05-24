Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 140,326 Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,326 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 73.99% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $57,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 57,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,234,000.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKCI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

