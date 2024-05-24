Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $81.63 Million in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,752,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 4.30% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 437,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,072. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

