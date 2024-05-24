Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $46.87 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,321 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $46,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.04. 1,380,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

