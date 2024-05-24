Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $25.21 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after buying an additional 480,055 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after acquiring an additional 146,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 635,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

