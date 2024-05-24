Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,131,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,650,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 422,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.54. The company had a trading volume of 629,587 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

