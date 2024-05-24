Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $7,028,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $12,993,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. 1,773,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $764.43 and its 200 day moving average is $690.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $419.80 and a one year high of $820.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

