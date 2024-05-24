Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $646.75. 2,612,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $652.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

