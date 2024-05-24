Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $59,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 2,191,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

