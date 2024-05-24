Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
Shares of ONVO opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.
Organovo Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.