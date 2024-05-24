Orchid Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.36 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.44 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,647.58 or 0.99965346 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011508 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00108013 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10068797 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $16,578,549.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

