Oppenheimer Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $13.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $433.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 1,724,137 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 410,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

