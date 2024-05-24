Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. 1,989,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 64,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,081.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 35,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.