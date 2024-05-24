Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0872 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $585.68 million and approximately $20.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.29 or 0.05389854 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00055462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0889415 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $25,931,970.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

