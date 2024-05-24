NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011569 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,935.52 or 1.00017338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00107719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006109 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

