NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NWHUF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.22.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.