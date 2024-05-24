Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Northern Trust worth $27,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS opened at $82.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

