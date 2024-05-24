NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.23. 15,340,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 57,252,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

