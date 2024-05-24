Netrum (NTR) Price Hits $23.74 on Top Exchanges

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $23.74 or 0.00034215 BTC on exchanges. Netrum has a total market cap of $50.80 million and $249.91 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Netrum Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.73878605 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

