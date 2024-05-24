Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $652.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

