Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Merus stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Merus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after buying an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Merus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Merus by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

