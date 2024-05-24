Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 5.1 %

MDT stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.