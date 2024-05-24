Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $345.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.45.

PANW opened at $311.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.15. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $194.08 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,933,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

