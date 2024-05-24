Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of GILT stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $298.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

