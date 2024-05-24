Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.23

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 28383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

