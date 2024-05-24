Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 572,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,061,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
