Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.31. 572,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,061,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.