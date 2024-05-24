MSP Recovery (LIFW) vs. Its Competitors Critical Contrast

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MSP Recovery to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.70 million -$56.35 million -0.11 MSP Recovery Competitors $1.04 billion $10.22 million -13.41

MSP Recovery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery Competitors 742 3994 5669 113 2.49

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MSP Recovery and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.34%. Given MSP Recovery’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSP Recovery has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -724.07% -3.70% -1.76% MSP Recovery Competitors -119.75% -1,811.91% -7.97%

Summary

MSP Recovery competitors beat MSP Recovery on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

