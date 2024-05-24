Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Down 0%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.23. Approximately 497,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,171,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Mplx Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

