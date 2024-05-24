Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 216,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 496,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Morphic Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
