Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 216,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 496,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Morphic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

