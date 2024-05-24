Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 77.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 427.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 353,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.