Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 509,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

