Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.13. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $24.14.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
