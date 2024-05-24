MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Down to $167.54

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $167.54, but opened at $164.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $165.70, with a volume of 5,114 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.51. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

