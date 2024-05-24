MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 5,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

