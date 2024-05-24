MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $22.77

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.77, but opened at $21.91. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 145,680 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

