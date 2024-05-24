Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $48,198,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. 8,283,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,437,270. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $143.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

