Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

