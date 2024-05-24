Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.
MGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:MGX opened at $6.64 on Friday. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.
Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.
Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.
