Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

MGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Metagenomi

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

Metagenomi Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at $8,205,000.

NASDAQ:MGX opened at $6.64 on Friday. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Metagenomi

(Get Free Report

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.