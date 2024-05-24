Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
MRUS opened at $44.07 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
