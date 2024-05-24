Members Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Members Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.2% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.52. 9,458,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170,636. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

