Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $46.91.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.
