Members Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,602,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $46.91.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.