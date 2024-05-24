Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.9% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,046. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

