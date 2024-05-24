Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 16,772,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 67,320,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 410,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

